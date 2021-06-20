Can players transfer PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India through Google Play Games?

The long-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India is here via Early Access. On Thursday, Krafton quietly launched a beta version of BGMI for players to play and test the game for themselves.

They can also transfer their progress from the global version of PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India. This feature is essential as players won't have to grind through the game to acquire everything they previously had.

Krafton has stated that this data transfer feature will be possible until December 31, 2021. This article guides players to transfer their PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India through Google Play Games.

Is it possible to transfer the PUBG Mobile accounts to Battlegrounds Mobile India through Google Play Games?

Since the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, an important question on players' minds is if they can transfer their progress and data from PUBG Mobile to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As several players earlier logged into PUBG Mobile via Google Play Games, they encountered some complications while transferring their data and raised questions concerning data transfer through Google Play Games.

The developer has announced that data transfer to Battlegrounds Mobile India can only be made via Facebook or Twitter linked accounts.

"The data transfer can only be implemented by using your Facebook/Twitter account."

Krafton Studios also said that as Battlegrounds Mobile India is a newly released game, data transfer is not possible through a Google Play Games account.

"In the case of Google Play Games account, Google no longer supports logins through an embedded browser. Since BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA is a newly released game this year, data transfers will not be available through Google Play Games accounts."

This came as a shock to many players as all their progress and in-game purchases would be lost. However, there is a workaround for this issue, as found by various others.

How can players transfer data to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Step 1: They can fire up BGMI and log in with either of the available opinions.

Players need to click Yes

Step 2: Then, players have to build their character and authenticate that they live in India.

Tap on Yes again

Step 3: After this, a pop-up will emerge asking users whether they want to transfer their data. They need to click on "Yes."

Tap Yes to approve

Step 4: Users will see a dialog box that will enable them to pick the social media network account they have used in the previous app.

Players need to choose the social media account

Step 5: Players will be asked to reconfirm if they desire to transfer data from the older app. Upon tapping the yes button, the process will be completed.

Lastly players to confirm by clicking yes

