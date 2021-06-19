BGMI players will be able to play against PUBG Mobile players after Battlegrounds Mobile India's full version releases, says Scout

The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made available to players as part of Early Access by Krafton Studios on Thursday.

The game received an overwhelming response from Indian gamers and fans. Battlegrounds Mobile India has also brought some changes to the game, with one of the most prominent ones being that Indian players can't play with players in other countries.

This has left players of the game a little disheartened, as matching with players from around the globe increases competition and also adds a sense of fun. However, players believe this could change with the full release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Scout says the full version of Battlegrounds Mobile India will allow BGMI players to play against PUBG Mobile

Scout, a famous Indian streamer, has been playing and streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India since its beta release. Today, in his latest live stream, he answered some questions regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India and how the full version could shape up.

Scout mentioned that the developers are working on allowing Battlegrounds Mobile India players to jump into matches with global players of PUBG Mobile. He also said that this should be done to ensure that the esports scene in India doesn't get affected.

Players can expect the full version of Battlegrounds Mobile India to allow them to match up with global players. Players can check out Scout's video below:

Scout also said that there are plans for a big Battlegrounds Mobile India tournament after the full version of the game is released. He also stated that players can expect the prize pool to be large, as this will be the first tournament in a long time.

This is something that players and fans have been eagerly awaiting, as it will promote young Battlegrounds Mobile India players to compete and hone their skills.

So far, there has been no official announcement by Krafton regarding the full release of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

