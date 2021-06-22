Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) penalty for misconduct, UC prices, Early Access link, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has gained a lot of traction since the beta version was released via Early Access. The game crossed over five million downloads on the very first day.

There is still no news about when BGMI's full version will be released, but Krafton Studios has shared some crucial information. The developers recently shared community guidelines and rules that players should practice while playing the game.

Penalty for misconduct in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Rules for players (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India website)

In their recent community post on the official website, Krafton shared some community rules that BGMI players should keep in mind.

The developers have stated that any discrimination, whether racial or sexual, won't be tolerated and will lead to a permanent ban. Furthermore, inappropriate language will also lead to a ban of 30 days, depending on the severity.

If players are found abusing others in Battlegrounds Mobile India, they will be permanently banned. They are also advised not to kill team members or team up with others as this will also lead to a permanent ban.

Krafton has also stated that players should not publish personal information as this will also lead to a permanent ban. Gamers are also advised not to trade or sell accounts, leading to a permanent suspension.

They can visit the Battlegrounds Mobile India Rules of Conduct themselves to see what other things should be avoided.

UC Prices in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The developers recently made some changes to the UC prices in the game. After receiving feedback from many Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access users and players that UC prices were excessively high, the developers have decided to reduce the same.

Krafton has said in a statement that not only will they reduce the price of UC, but they will also return the difference to those who bought the UC at a higher price.

New UC prices in BGMI

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release date hints and rumors: Everything you need to know

Battlegrounds Mobile India Early Access download links

Players who still haven't yet downloaded or signed up as beta testers for Battlegrounds Mobile India can do so by following these steps.

They can either register as beta users for the game via the Google Play Store or directly download the APK and OBB files.

If gamers want to register themselves as beta users, they can click on this link.

Otherwise, they can directly download the APK and OBB files by following the links below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB files - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK for Android 9 devices - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India OBB files for Android 9 devices - link

Battlegrounds Mobile India Discord link and other details

Battlegrounds Mobile India now has a Discord server that players can join. Those interested can visit this link to join the server. Users can also create a new account if they don't have one.

Battlegrounds Mobile India might also have its own tournaments and other events for players to take part in after the full version is released. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation on this yet.

Also read: BGMI players will be able to play against PUBG Mobile players after Battlegrounds Mobile India's full version releases, says Scout

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer