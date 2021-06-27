Top 5 tips to win hot-drop fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

The beta version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was made available to Indian players a while back via Early Access. The beta received a highly positive response from players, and shortly after being made public, the Early Access version hit capacity.

While there has been no major map or gameplay overhaul in Battlegrounds Mobile India compared to PUBG Mobile, there have been other notable changes. However, what remains constant is the player's love for hot drops.

While this can be fun to engage in, players need to keep certain crucial things in mind. This article dives into five tips to win hot-drop fights in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

How to win hot-drop fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Landing Technique

The landing technique plays an important role in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Even a second can make a huge difference when it comes to landing in hot drop locations. As a result, players can get access to loot early and easily finish some opponents.

Timing the parachute jump is crucial. If players want to land first at the desired location, timing the jump is necessary. Players should ideally jump from about 600 meters to 800 meters.

Timing the parachute jump is crucial in BGMI (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) Landing on roofs

Another great tip to win fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India is to land on roofs. It not only gives a height advantage to players but also gives access to loot. In addition, landing on the rooftop helps players obtain guns easily and fast. If players can get their hands on a good weapon as soon as they land, this can surely turn the tide for them in hot drop fights.

(Image via Death Strom YouTube)

3) Using the game modes advantages

Players can also use the Battlegrounds Mobile India game modes to their advantage. If players are in squads and will take up hot drop fights, they should always stick together and not leave their teammates alone.

When playing in TPP mode, players should use TPP covers to their advantage in hot drop situations to get an idea of where other opponents are. If players play alone, they should not roam around in the open and always find an advantageous spot.

Players should use game modes to their advantages(Image via OnlyTech)

4) Reflexes and Reaction time

If players want to come on top when it comes to hot-drop fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India, their reflexes and reaction time should be excellent. Players need to be comfortable with their in-game controls (thumb or claw) and should practice rigorously.

Every bullet counts when it comes to hot drop fights. Quick reaction times also help players instantly respond to the stimuli and react accordingly in hot drop fights.

Reaction time and reflexes are important(Image via DADUS The Show YouTube)

5) Finding a good weapon

In hot drop fights, getting a good weapon or even a weapon before the opponent can be advantageous. Players should always prefer an SMG due to its quick reload times and high rate of fire. They can also switch to their desired gun later in the match if they happen to come across it.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, a good cover will keep players safe from oncoming bullets and the eyes of other players, especially during hot drop fights.

