How to get gun skins in BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The Early Access for Battlegrounds Mobile India has come out, and players are enjoying the game. The beta version of BGMI has also introduced a Royale Pass and other game modes for players.

Players can transfer their previous accounts and purchases to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers have also introduced many new weapon skins and other items into the game, while there will be rewards when the title crosses certain milestones.

This article answers the question of how to get gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

How can players get gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Gun skins play an important role in distinguishing players' weapons on the battlefield. These cosmetics look cool, and some skins are even limited editions, which only adds to the trend.

Permanent skins

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, players can obtain gun skins in various ways. The most common way is by having an Elite Royale Pass.

The Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India is called Traverse. The Elite Royale Pass will provide exclusive perks and weapon skins.

Users must note that the free RP contains fewer weapon skins in BGMI.

Krafton also offers players a Cold Fortune – SKS skin along with other rewards via the "Diamond Exchange Center" event, available in Battlegrounds Mobile India from June 18th to July 17th.

Gamers need to collect diamonds and exchange them for rewards of their choice. There are missions available in the event section that they need to complete to receive the diamond rewards. To obtain the Cold Fortune – SKS skin in BGMI, players need to collect 650 diamonds.

Opening crates is another way of getting weapon skins in BGMI. Users can either purchase crates or get them for free when they complete specific achievements. Although the probability is low, these crates sometimes offer great skins for free.

Gamers can also get weapon skins during events, like the ongoing Diamond Exchange event, by completing missions mentioned in it.

Silver Fragments are also a way to obtain weapon skins

Players can also use in-game silver fragments to purchase weapon skins as well as other cosmetic items. These items can be purchased or obtained via opening crates.

Players can level up their tiers to get weapon skins

Reaching higher tiers is another excellent way to obtain weapon skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India. When they level up in a season, the game rewards players, either with gun skins or silver fragments, or sometimes both.

Temporary skins

Launch Party event is going on in BGMI

Login and other certain in-game events offer players a limited-time weapon skin or other cosmetic items. They can equip these for either a day or a week, depending on the skin and period allowed.

Currently, gamers can collect weapon skins during the launch party event in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

