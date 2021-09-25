3 best maps in PUBG Mobile and BGMI after the latest 1.6 update

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading franchises in the battle royale category. The game has millions of fans playing the game daily across the globe. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the regional version of the game developed especially for players residing in India.

The title offers intense, action-packed survival matches along with a flurry of immersive dynamics. Players can explore different maps, weapons, and many other items. There are five maps available for players in the game: Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, and Karakin.

This article discusses the three best maps in PUBG Mobile and BGMI after the latest 1.6 update.

The top maps in PUBG Mobile & BGMI right now

1) Erangel

Erangel map in PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The first map on the list of best maps in PUBG Mobile and BGMI after the 1.6 update is Erangel. It is the default map of the game and is a fan favorite. There are lots of immersive elements available on the map. It is suitable for both aggressive and passive game styles.

Some of the famous landing spots on Erangel are as follows:

Pochinki

Sosnovka Military Base

Novorepnoye

Georgopol

Rozhok

2) Miramar

Miramar map in PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The second map which offers a significant battle royale experience in PUBG Mobile and BGMI is the Miramar map. It is based on a desert theme and is the biggest map in the game. The map features vast cities with tough terrain, which provides intense sniper and DMR action for players. One of the eye-catching features of the map is the Golden Mirado available in Hacienda Del Patron.

Some of the famous landing spots on Miramar are as follows:

Pecado

San Martin

Hacienda Del Patron

Los Leones

Chumacera

3) Livik

Livik map in PUBG Mobile and BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The third map where players can get the ultimate gaming experience is the Livik. It is one of the smallest maps in the game, and only 50 players are available in each match. With its shorter size, the maps offer intense gunfights and dynamics like Monster Truck. Players can also get their hands on special drop weapons like M24-XT and Scar-l-XT with better recoil and fire rates.

Some of the famous landing spots on Livik are as follows:

Midstein

Crabgrass

Power Plant

East Port

Holdhus

NOTE: This article reflects the author's views. Players might have a different opinion on their favorite maps in the game.

