5 rarest gun skins in BGMI as of September 2021

BGMI offers a flurry of weapons in its armory. Players can equip firearms ranging from assault rifles to sniper rifles to take down opponents and get the Chicken Dinner.

Krafton also releases lots of immersive skins for these Battlegrounds Mobile India weapons. Some of these skins are simple, while some are upgradable with extra perks. There are lots of rare skins in the game that are owned only by selected players.

Rarest gun skins in BGMI as of September 2021

1) M416 Glacier

The M416 Glacier in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The first rarest skin on the list is the M416 Glacier weapon skin, one of the most beloved in the BGMI community. Players can unlock this upgradable cosmetic from classic crates.

Its most impressive feature is its level 5 On-Hit effect, in which players can see ice-like animation on shooting opponents.

2) Terror Fang Kar98K

The Terror Fang Kar98K in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The Terror Fang Kar98K is not owned by many players and was released during Krafton's first collaboration with Godzilla. It was one of the most awaited weapon skins in the game.

The cosmetic has a fantastic finish feed and loot box. Users can upgrade it to level 7 by using paint and materials in BGMI.

3) AKM Wood and Gold

The Wood and Gold AKM in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

AKM's Wood and Gold weapon skin also comes under the tag of rarest gun skins in BGMI. It is available in very few players' inventories.

It was available in the starting seasons of the game. Since then, the skin has made fewer appearances in crates and lucky spins. This cosmetic has one of the best iron sights for an AKM skin in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

4) Golden M416

Another rare weapon skin of the M416 on this list is the Golden M416. It has a very royal look and is fully covered in a golden color. The cosmetic was also available in the starting seasons of the game.

However, the weapon was recently available in a golden crate in the Crates section of BGMI. Players were able to get this golden skin with the help of UC.

5) Bloody Bite DP-28

Bloody Bite DP-28 skin in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last skin on the list of rarest weapon skins is Bloddy Bite DP-28. It is one of the best weapon skins for DP-28 in BGMI.

It has small bats on the ammunition disk of the gun and looks astonishing. The skin is expected to return in crates soon.

Note: This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

