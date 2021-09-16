5 best changes and new features in BGMI 1.6 update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is all set to release its latest update, which will offer lots of interesting features like new modes and changes in settings.

Developers have released all upcoming patch notes on the official social handles of the game. Players who update their game to version 1.6 will receive 2 classic crate coupons for free. This article dives into some of the new features and highly anticipated changes in the BGMI 1.6 update.

These BGMI 1.6 changes mark another step in the title's evolution

1) Flight Route Information

Flight Route Information feature (Image via Krafton)

The first feature to look out for in the BGMI 1.6 update is the flight route information. With this feature, players will view the plane path even after the plane path diminishes from the map. This feature will come in very handy for players who play in competitive matches.

2) Fixes on vehicles and weapons

Fixes to vehicles in BGMI 1.6 update (Image via Krafton)

There are lots of fixes made to some vehicles and weapons in the 1.6 update of BGMI. There is an increase in the durability or HP of both UAZ and Minibus in the upcoming update. Players can now use P1911, FAMAS and Mk12 in Arena training mode as they have been added to the Arena Mode configuration.

3) Grenade vibration effect

Grenade vibration effect (Image via Krafton)

The third important change made in the BGMI 1.6 update is in grenade vibration. In the new update, players will experience a much lesser vibration when a grenade bursts near them. In the current update, when a grenade bursts, the crosshairs of the players shake a lot. It ruins the aim of the player, making it difficult for them to defeat enemy players. There are other improvements made to the Health Bar, Universal marks, and Mini maps.

4) New changes in UI and dynamics

UI changes in BGMI 1.6 (Image via Krafton)

There are lots of changes to the UI of the game. Players will be able to view their in-game settings in a much better way. Another interesting element added to the 1.6 update is that players will add a transparent UI mode to the game. This mode will only be activated by clicking on the Battlegrounds Mobile India logo only in classic mode.

5) Old modes and maps coming back

Older maps and modes (Image via Krafton)

With the 1.6 update, players will again be able to play on their favorite modes and maps. Some of the most beloved modes like Metro Royale and Titan: The Last Stand will come back for a few days in the title. Here is a complete list of maps and modes that will be available in the BGMI 1.6 update:

Titans: Last Stand

Survive Till Dawn

Metro Royale: Reunion

Infection Mode

Payload 2.0

Runic Power

Vikendi

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

