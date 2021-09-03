Best BGMI sensitivity settings for more headshots in 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has recorded its name on the top charts of leading app stores. The game is officially available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Krafton offers its players the option to change various in-game settings to improve their game style. These in-game settings include customization of the layout of their controls and sensitivity settings.

In this article, we discuss the best sensitivity settings for more headshots in 2021.

Best BGMI sensitivity settings for more headshots

Camera sensitivity settings:

Camera sensitivity settings for more headshots

Camera sensitivity settings are helpful when the player uses his thumb or finger to view the surroundings around him. With these sensitivity settings, the player can increase or decrease the speed of the camera movement in BGMI.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS sensitivity settings:

ADS sensitivity settings for more headshots

ADS or Aim Down Sight sensitivity settings are helpful when the player uses his scope. There are different scopes in BGMI, including red dot, 2x, 3x, or 8x scope. Players can change sensitivity settings for these scopes to quickly transfer their aim and control recoil for mid-range and long-range gunfights.

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

Gyroscope sensitivity settings for more headshots

BGMI also offers its users the ability to use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor. Players can use it to improve their aim accuracy and control recoil. Gyroscope sensitivity settings are now widely used by many players to control recoil and enhance their reflexes. Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings for more headshots:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings are the newly introduced sensitivity settings in BGMI. These sensitivity settings come into play when the player is shooting while using the gyroscope sensor.

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

Note: Players are recommended to make small changes to these sensitivity settings. It will help them find the perfect set of sensitivities settings based on their device.

Edited by Srijan Sen