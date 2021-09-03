BGMI Season M3 RP leaks: Full list of rewards revealed

BGMI is one of the best choices for players who love battle royale titles. They can get a fantastic experience with different graphics options like 4K and HD graphics.

Krafton has introduced a new RP system in Battlegrounds Mobile India to increase engagement, with a monthly RP cycle instead of a two-month RP cycle. Users can get their hands on new outfits, weapon skins, and other items by purchasing the Elite Royale Pass.

BGMI Season M3 RP leaked rewards revealed

RP Rank 1

RP Rank 1

Upon purchasing the Elite Royale Pass during the M3 season, players will receive the Farm Fresh Set. Other rewards include the Lone Wolf QBZ weapon skin.

RP Rank 5

On rank 5, they will get the Farm Fresh mask and one M4 RP mission card as a free RP reward.

RP Rank 10

In Season M3 Elite Royale Pass, users will get a brand new backpack skin on rank 10, called Veggie Carton Backpack.

RP Rank 13

They will also get an amazing parachute skin as a free reward in the upcoming RP season. The leaked parachute skin is called Supermarket Sale Parachute.

RP Rank 15

RP Rank 15

Players will get an interesting emote upon reaching rank 15 in the BGMI M3 RP season, called Twist Dance.

RP Rank 30

Based on the leaks, there is a new grenade skin in the M3 Elite Royale Pass at rank 30. It is called Deadly Cabbage Grenade. Along with the grenade skin, gamers will also receive the mythic emote for the season, called the Deep Fried emote.

RP Rank 40

The RP rank 40 reward is the new weapon skin of M16A4. It is called Veggie Parcel M16A4 skin.

RP Rank 50

RP Rank 50

The most awaited reward for each season's Royale Pass is its rank 50 reward. In the M3 RP season, users will receive the Deep Fried Set and its headgear.

