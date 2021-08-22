Top 7 rarest upgradable gun skins in BGMI as of August 2021

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers Ultra HD quality graphics and engaging in-game elements. There are lots of weapons to choose from to take on the rivals in various maps and modes.

The developers also release various upgradable weapon skins with special features like custom loot crates and special finish messages in the kill feed.

Here are the top 7 rarest upgradable skins in BGMI as of August 2021.

Rarest upgradable gun skins in BGMI

1) M416 Fool

The Fool M416 assault rifle (Image via BGMI)

The Fool M416 is one of the rarest gun skins in BGMI. The weapon is upgradable up to level 7. Upon upgrading the weapon up to level 6, players can unlock the Fool's Surprise, in which an animated tongue comes out of the weapon. It is the only mythic weapon in the game.

2) M416 Glacier

Glacier M416 assault rifle (Image via BGMI)

The second weapon on the list is the M416 Glacier. The weapon is available in the classic crate section. It is also upgradeable up to level 7, which unlocks an amazing finish message, loot crate, and the special On-Hit effect.

At its level 5, players get the On-Hit effect in which when the bullet hits the enemy player, a blue color glacier effect comes out.

3) M16A4 Blood and Bones

Blood and Bones M16A4 assault rifle (Image via BGMI)

The M16A4 Blood and Bones is also a rare weapon skin in BGMI. It has an animated and cool-looking loot crate on its level 7 upgrade.

The weapon skin was recently available for players to unlock during the Lucky Spin event. It also has the special On-Hit effect on upgrading to level 5.

4) Roaring Tiger AKM

Roaring Tiger AKM assault rifle (Image via BGMI)

The Roaring Tiger AKM is one of the rarest skins of AKM in BGMI.

It has only 5 upgrade levels and doesn't require any high amount of paint and materials. The skin is not owned by a large number of players in the game.

5) Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L

Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L assault rifle (Image via BGMI)

The Enchanted Pumpkin is one of the rarest and coolest looking Scar-L skins. It has an awesome yellow finish effect and loot crate with pumpkins.

The skin is expected to come again during the Halloween festival. It also has the impressive Results Emote upon upgrading to level 5.

6) Terror Fang Kar98K

Terror Fang Kar98K sniper rifle (Image via BGMI)

The Terror Fang is one of the best and rarest Kar98K skin in BGMI. The skin came out during the Krafton and Godzilla collaboration.

The weapon changes its color on different upgrade levels and looks very mesmerizing.

7) The Seven Seas M24

The Seven Seas M24 bolt action sniper rifle (Image via BGMI)

The Seven Seas M24 is the rarest skin of the M24 sniper rifle. It also has 5 upgrade levels.

The skin also has an amazing finish message which makes the player stand out in the match.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

