5 best BGMI gun skins of all time

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has over 50 million downloads. Players can enjoy an immersive battle royale experience with Ultra HD quality graphics. The game offers a variety of options, with weapons ranging from assault rifles, sniper rifles and shotguns.

There are hundreds of different skins for weapons available in the game. However, they are not easy to come by. This article discusses the five best BGMI skins of all time.

Best BGMI gun skins of all time

1) M416 Glacier

M416 glacier skin (Image via Free Fire)

The M416 glacier skin is one of the most beloved skins of all time in BGMI. The skin is upgradable and can be advanced to 7 levels with different perks. Players need paint and materials to upgrade it to its maximum level. Upon upgrading the skin to level 5, its 'On-Hit' effect gets unlocked. The skin is available in the classic crate section.

2) M416 Fool

M416 Fool skin (Image via Free Fire)

M416 Fool is the only mythic skin available in BGMI. Players can upgrade the skin to level 7 and can unlock kill feed messages and other effects. Upon upgrading the skin to level 6, players can unlock the 'Fool's Surprise'. It creates an animation of a tongue coming out of the weapon.

3) Wood and Gold AKM

AKM Wood and Gold skin

AKM's Wood and Gold skin is one of the oldest skins in BGMI. The skin is also rare, and not many players equip it. It consists of red and black and has a very modern look. The skin is not available for players to unlock in the game. However, it is expected to arrive soon in the upcoming updates.

4) Blood and Bones M16A4

Blood and Bones M16A4 skin (Image via Free Fire)

Blood and Bones M16A4 is the only skin second to Glacier M416 to have an 'On-Hit' effect. It is also an upgradable skin and can be taken up to level 7, which unlocks its special loot box, kill feed message, and much more. The skin was recently made available for players to unlock.

5) Golden Trigger M416

Golden Trigger M416 (Image via WallpaperCave)

The last skin on the list of the best BGMI skins is the Golden Trigger M416. The skin is undoubtedly unique and offers an elite finish to the weapon. However, the skin is not available for players to either purchase or unlock during spins in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

