5 best places to land in BGMI for rank push on Erangel

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the best battle royale titles in terms of dynamics. The game offers various graphics options like HD and Ultra HD, and FPS options like 60fps and 90fps. Players can explore numerous maps with interesting terrains.

Each season, players' tiers are reset, and they have to push their ranks again to get to higher leagues. The most elite tiers in the game are Ace and Conqueror. This article lists the five best places to land on the Erangel map for the rank push in BGMI.

Best locations to land in BGMI for rank push

1) Pochinki

Pochinki in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Pochinki is a great place to land in for rank push. The location has a high loot percentage and is also a hot drop. Players who love aggressive game styles can land here to get a high number of kills. In rank push, higher number of kills offers more tier ranking points and players can reach higher leagues quickly.

2) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana (Image via Krafton)

Yasnaya Polyana is another great location to land in for a rank push in BGMI. It is one of the biggest cities on the Erangel map. Players can get good loot while keeping an eye on enemy movements. There are various multi-storey buildings from where players can spot and shoot opponents. The vast number of parked vehicles in this location makes for good cover as well.

3) Georgopol City

Georgopol City (Image via Krafton)

Georgopol City is also a significant choice to land in for the rank push to higher tiers. This city has many compounds where players can find good weapons and armor. Players can equip other necessary components like throwables and healing items to survive in the final circles of the game. Players who want more aggressive gameplay can go to Georgopol.

4) Rozhok

Rozhok In BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Rozhok is situated in the center of the Erangel map, making it the best landing spot for players who are rank pushing and don't want to roam around the map. Players can get high-quality loot, which includes assault rifles and sniper rifles here. They can expect up to 2-3 squads to land in this location based on the plane's path. They need to be aware of the enemy player's position and not get gunned down in the initial stages of the match.

5) Lipovka

Lipovka in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last place to land during the rank push to Ace/Conqueror is Lipovka. It is situated on the side of the map. The location is most suited for players who prefer passive gameplay. Players can expect to see a few squads landing here. There is also an abundance of vehicles in Lipovka.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

