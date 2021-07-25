Best BGMI sensitivity for close-range headshots on Android devices

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most beloved battle royale titles in the country. The game offers various graphics options and different frame rates for players based on their device for the best gaming experience. Players can make lots of changes to their settings which include custom layout and sensitivity settings.

To become a pro player, good close-range combat skills are much required. It can be achieved with a good set of sensitivity settings and mastering them. This article dives into the best sensitivity settings for close-range headshots in BGMI.

BGMI sensitivity settings for close-range headshots

Camera sensitivity settings

These sensitivity settings play an important role in a close-quarter gunfight. The camera sensitivity settings are helpful to view the surroundings around and trace the enemy player's movement without using the ADS and gyro sensor of the smartphone.

BGMI camera sensitivity for close-range headshots

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%.

ADS sensitivity settings

The ADS sensitivity settings help players adjust their sensitivity while opening their scope for various weapons. These sensitivity settings are helpful for players who don't prefer the gyroscope sensor to aim and move their crosshair with their thumb. Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for close-range headshots in BGMI:

BGMI ADS sensitivity for close-range headshots

TPP No scope: 95-100%.

FPP No scope: 100-120%.

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.

2x Scope: 37-45%.

3x Scope: 30-35%.

4x Scope: 25-30%.

6x Scope: 20-23%.

8x Scope: 10-13%.

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI also offers its users the option to use their smartphone's inbuilt gyroscope sensor to control movement and recoil. WIth gyro sensitivity settings, players can enhance their gameplay to great levels. These gyro sensitivity settings will surely help players connect to more headshots in a 1v1 battle.

BGMI gyroscope sensitivity for close-range headshots

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-290%.

6x Scope: 80-130%.

8x Scope: 50-100%.

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

In the recent BGMI 1.5 update, the developers have introduced new ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings. The settings are helpful when a player uses both his ADS and gyro sensor to track enemy movement and control recoil.

BGMI ADS Gyroscope sensitivity for close-range headshots

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%..

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-290%.

6x Scope: 80-130%.

8x Scope: 50-100%.

To master these sensitivity settings, players are recommended to visit the training grounds. They can practice various aim training and recoil control drills to develop muscle memory for these new sensitivity settings.

