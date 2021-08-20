Top 5 reasons why BGMI Lite should be released for Android devices

BGMI is the particular version of the famous battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The game was developed after the ban on 118 Chinese apps in India, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

A large segment of the player base in the country also plays the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile, called PUBG Mobile Lite. When the announcement of Battlegrounds Mobile India came into effect, users hoped to get a lite version.

However, there are no official announcements or news regarding the launch of BGMI Lite, though it could be worth a thought for Krafton.

Reasons to launch BGMI Lite release for Android devices

1) Better compatibility

BGMI Lite for android devices will offer better compatibility

The Lite version of any game is developed specifically to provide better compatibility. It becomes difficult for players to have a smoother gaming experience.

So the BGMI Lite version will prove to be a blessing for lots of players. It will offer compatibility across a wide variety of devices.

2) Players with low-end devices

Players in the region own low-end smartphones

A vast chunk of players across the country plays the game on low-end or mid-end devices. So, for those with these types of phones, in-game dynamics like rank push to Conqueror gets difficult.

The game lags a lot in the final circle, and it ruins their gameplay.

3) Cheaper in-game items

The Winner Pass is much cheaper in the lite version

In-game items like Royale Pass and other upgradable weapons are much cheaper in the lite version of the game.

With BGMI Lite, gamers will be able to have better engagement with the game and its dynamics. They can make their in-game characters look cooler thanks to accessibility to more items.

4) Player investments

Players have invested thousand of rupees in PUBG Mobile Lite

Just like the accounts from PUBG Mobile were transferred to Battlegrounds Mobile India along with the data, players who used to play PUBG Mobile Lite will expect to shift to BGMI Lite.

Most of them have invested real money in the game. They hope that a lite version of BGMI gets released soon to help them properly utilize their money.

5) Fewer storage requirements

The lite version requires less storage

Players need approximately 3 GB of free space on their smartphones to install Battlegrounds Mobile India and at least 2 GB RAM to run the game smoothly.

But many don't have this much free space on their smartphones. In that case, BGMI Lite is one of the best choices with its lesser space requirements.

Note: The article reflects the author's personal opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer