5 easiest titles to achieve in BGMI

BGMI has completed more than 50 million downloads. The game is now officially available on both Android and iOS platforms. Players can get the ultimate battle royale experience along with Ultra HD quality graphics.

Players can use various in-game elements to make their profiles stand out from their friends and teammates. One such element is different titles that they can use on their profiles.

Most straightforward titles in BGMI

1) Well-Liked

The Well-Liked title in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The most straightforward title to achieve in Battlegrounds Mobile India is Well-Liked. Players can earn it by getting 1000 likes on their profiles.

They get the option to rate teammates at the end of matches based on their performances. With a good skill set, users can easily complete 1000 likes on their profiles.

2) Deadeye/Sharpshooter

The Deadeye title in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The second easiest title to achieve in BGMI is Sharpshooter. Gamers in the Platinum tier or above can complete the achievement and gain the title in a solo classic match.

To achieve it, they are required to shoot three enemies with headshots only. However, the distance must be 50m or more, and the shots are required to be consecutive.

3) Perfectionist

The Perfectionist title in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Another manageable title to achieve in BGMI is Perseverance. To achieve it, users need to purchase six consecutive Elite Royale Passes and reach their maximum rank.

With the new monthly RP system in the game, they can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for 360 UC and Elite Plus Royale Pass for 960 UC. It has become an easy task to complete the Perfectionist achievement with the newly enhanced RP system.

4) Weapon Master

The Weapon Master title in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The fourth title on this BGMI list is Weapon Master. Players must complete the given tasks on the Solo classic server while in the Platinum tier or above.

Here is the list of missions that need to be completed to get the Weapon Master title:

Kill an enemy with Assault Rifle

Kill an enemy with SMG

Kill an enemy with Sniper Rifle

Kill an enemy with Shot Gun

Kill an enemy with Throwable

Kill the enemy with a Vehicle

5) Pacifist

The Pacifist title in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last option on this list is Pacifist in BGMI. The requirement to achieve this title is to win a Solo classic match with zero elimination. Gamers must be in the Platinum tier or above.

With this title, they can also get 20 Achievement Points. It is also a permanent title in the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer