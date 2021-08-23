BGMI Season C1S2 RP release date and tier reward leaks 

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers various graphics settings as well FPS options to provide a versatile gaming experience to its users. Karfton releases lots of interesting events, modes and other in-game items at regular intervals.

The upcoming season will also feature a new mode called Cell-Matrix mode. The mode will be similar to Ancient Secret Mode, which was introduced last year. This article discusses the BGMI C1S2 season RP release date, tier reward leaks and much more.

BGMI Season M3 RP release date

BGMI Season C1S2 RP release date (Image via Krafton)

As per the information provided in the M2 season Royale Pass section, the ongoing RP season will end on 16 September 2021. The M3 RP is expected to release between 17 September and 19 September 2021.

The new RP season will offer more interesting outfits, weapon skins and vehicle skins. With the new RP system, players can purchase the Elite Royale Pass for 360 UC and Elite Plus Royale Pass for 960 UC.

BGMI Season C1S2 tier reward leaks

Bronze Tier reward:

The Bronze is the lowest tier in the BGMI game. Players will get 200 silver fragments for free as a C1S2 tier reward.

Silver Tier reward:

Upon reaching the Silver tier in the C1S2 season of BGMI, players will receive 400 silver fragments. These silver fragments can be used to redeem outfits, weapon skins and other items in the Redeem section of the game.

Diamond Tier reward:

BGMI C1S2 Diamond tier reward leaks (Image via Krafton)

The leaked Diamond tier reward for C1S2 is going to be an amazing Groza skin. Along with the weapon skin, players will also receive 1000 silver fragments.

Crown Tier reward:

The Crown is one of the most competitive leagues in the game. Players will receive three Rating Protection Cards to prevent any negative tier ranking points. Other rewards include 1300 silver fragments, Crown exclusive Team Entry effect and C1S2 Crown Name Tag.

Ace Tier reward:

Ace is one of the toughest tiers in the game. The player requires 4200 tier points to get into the Ace league. Players will get a colorful parachute and 1600 silver fragments. Other rewards include Ace exclusive team-up special effect, C1S2 Ace Title and C1S2 Name Tag.

