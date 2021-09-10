BGMI 1.6 update: Expected release date for Android and iOS users

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has quickly become one of the most preferred battle royale titles. The game has crossed millions of downloads in a short time, given that it is now available on Android and iOS.

The developers release various updates with newer features, maps, modes, and other in-game elements. Players are eagerly waiting for the latest 1.6 update to arrive in the game. The new update will offer a plethora of features like Flora Menance Game mode and much more.

The expected release date for BGMI's new update is September 14th, 2021

Krafton has announced the release date for the global version of BGMI, also known as PUBG Mobile, on its official Discord server. Players can expect the 1.6 update to arrive on the same date on their devices. The announcement says:

"Prepare yourselves, it is almost time for the resistance! Our version 1.6 update will be released on 14 September 2021 at 05:30. The Yarilo will be landing in Erangel shortly."

Players will download the update as soon as it becomes available on their respective app stores. Android users can install the game from APK files, whereas iOS players will need to head to their App Store to get their hands on the new updates.

Top features in BGMI 1.6 update

BGMI Flora Menace Mode (Image via BGMI)

The new update will feature tons of new additions to the game, like a brand new mode called Cell-Matrix and more. There is an addition to bandage usage, which helps players stop using bandages while shooting and running into safe zones.

The User Interface (UI) is also expected to change, ushering in a better information display. Players will be able to view the plane's path on their map to get better rotations.

Edited by Srijan Sen