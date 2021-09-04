Best PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings for thumb players

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games across the globe. With its realistic graphics and amazing in-game elements as well as regular updates and events, it offers a top-notch gaming experience to the user.

Players have the choice of various real-life inspired weapons, such as the AKM and Kar98K, maps and modes to play with their friends. They also have the liberty to change their default controls and sensitivity settings. Many love to play on thumb control as it offers better close-range combat.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for thumb players.

Sensitivity settings for thumb players in PUBG Mobile

Camera sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile camera sensitivity settings for thumb players (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Adjusting the camera sensitivity settings is most helpful for players who prefer thumb control. Players can make their camera angle movement slower or quicker by changing these settings.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for thumb players in PUBG Mobile:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 120-190%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 130-200%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%

4x Scope: 10-20%

6x Scope: 5-10%

8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile ADS sensitivity settings for thumb players (Image via PUBG Mobile)

ADS sensitivity settings play a major role when the player shoots by opening their scope. Those who prefer not to use the gyroscope sensor have to depend on these sensitivity settings to control recoil and aim transfer.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings for thumb players:

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile gyro sensitivity settings for thumb players (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Gyroscope sensitivity settings come into play when a player uses their smartphone's gyroscope sensor. The sensor can be used to aim and control recoil by tilting the device.

Here are the best gyroscope sensitivity settings for PUBG Mobile thumb players:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-400%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 240-300%

4x Scope: 210-280%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 40-100%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

The ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings are helpful when the player is using their gyroscope sensor and clicks on the firing button.

Here are the best ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 300-400%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 300-400.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 240-300%

4x Scope: 210-280%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 40-100%

Note: Players are recommended to make small changes to these sensitivity settings to suit their playstyle preferences.

