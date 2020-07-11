PUBG Mobile: Top 5 easiest titles to get in the game

Here's a quick guide on the top five easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile.

These special titles represent your skill and performance levels in the game.

PUBG Mobile is now one of the most-played battle royale games across the globe. The game has a very vast player base, with millions of players enjoying the game daily on their smartphones and computers. It also has some very special titles which can be achieved by completing easy tasks. In this article, we discuss the top five easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 easiest titles to get in PUBG Mobile

#1 Well-Liked

Well-Liked achievement

The easiest title that a player can achieve in PUBG Mobile is the Well-Liked one. It is given to a player on receiving 1000 likes in the game. A player can give a like to his teammates when a match ends.

#2 Sharpshooter

Sharpshooter title

The second-easiest title in PUBG Mobile is the Sharpshooter. The requirements to achieve this title are pretty easy, but a player has to be in the Platinum tier or above to do so. It can only be achieved in PUBG Mobile's solo classic match.

#3 Weapon Master

Weapon Master accolade

The title requires extra effort to achieve, as players will need to kill opponents in the following ways:

Kill an enemy with AR Gun

Kill an enemy with SMG Gun

Kill an enemy with Sniper Gun

Kill an enemy with Shot Gun

Kill an enemy with Throwables (Grenades, Molotov cocktails)

Kill the enemy with a Vehicle (Dacia, Buggy, UAZ)

The player must be in the Platinum tier or above, and needs to complete these tasks while playing PUBG Mobile's solo classic match.

#4 Season Ace

Season Ace accomplishment

This title can be achieved on reaching the Ace tier in any season of PUBG Mobile. It is given during the ending of every season, and a total of five matches need to be played to achieve this title. Nowadays, this is one of the most-common titles among players in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Perseverance

Perseverance badge

The Perseverance title is also a very easy title to achieve in PUBG Mobile. A player will need to purchase the Elite Royale Pass for three consecutive seasons to get this title. The player can redeem 600 UC each season on completing all Royale Pass missions up to 100th rank.

