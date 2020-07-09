PUBG Mobile: How to get free Royale Pass in Season 14

A quick guide on how to get a free Royale Pass In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

A royale pass brings with it new outfits, weapon finishes and vehicle skins.

PUBG Mobile releases a brand new Royale Pass each season with great rewards in it. The biggest draw of the Royale Pass are the legendary and mythic outfits it provides. Along with outfits, many new vehicle skins and weapon finishes also get included at various ranks in Royale Pass.

Every player playing the game dreams of buying the Royale Pass and get his favorite outfits and other skins in the game. These shiny outfits make a player's in-game character much better looking. In this article, we have discussed how to get free Royale Pass in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

How To Get Free Royale Pass In Season 14

#1 Buying Previous Season Royale Pass

If you have bought Elite Royale Pass in the previous season, then there is no need to add extra UC and purchase the new Royale Pass for Season 14. Each season, a player gets his 600 UC redeemed by completing Royale Pass missions.

There are two types of Royale Passes in the game. The first one is Elite Royale Pass costing 600 UC, while the second one, the Elite Plus Royale Pass, costs around 1800 UC per player.

#2 Redeeming Free UC From Bonus Challenge

PUBG Mobile has a very interesting in-game tournament system from which players can earn free UC for themselves. The tournament is named as Bonus Challenge and has various rewards.

A player can register himself in matches and win battle points. These battle points are redeemable from the Bonus Challenge Shop. A player will need 6000 Battle Points to redeem 600 UC from the shop.

#3 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a very great application from which players can earn legit money. After that, they can purchase an Elite Royale Pass for himself very easily. It is very easy to earn money from Google Opinion Rewards.

You just have to complete some surveys on the app, and it will reward you with real cash in your google account. The money earned can be directly used to purchase UC from the UC purchase section of PUBG Mobile.

