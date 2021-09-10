How to control recoil using gyroscope in BGMI: Best sensitivity settings explained

BGMI offers various options for players in graphics settings, customizations, and much more. They can equip real-life inspired weapons like AKM, S686, and other items like smoke grenades to get an immersive battle royale experience.

Users looking to improve their recoil control can use the gyroscope sensitivity settings in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It requires them to have a gyroscope sensor in their smartphone to use for aiming and controlling recoil.

Sensitivity settings for BGMI to control gyroscope and recoil

The gyroscope is one of the best features for gamers who play BGMI. With this feature, they can enable the gyroscope sensor of their smartphones to aim and control recoil, which users can do by tilting the device in a particular direction.

They can set different sensitivity settings for scopes like a red dot, 3x, and the free look.

Best BGMI gyroscope sensitivity settings

Best gyroscope sensitivity settings

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

ADS Gyrscope sensitivity settings are the newest addition to the sensitivity settings menu in BGMI. These sensitivity settings come in handy when players fire while using the gyroscope sensor to aim or recoil control.

Here are the best ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.

2x Scope: 300-400%.

3x Scope: 240-300%.

4x Scope: 210-280%.

6x Scope: 80-120%.

8x Scope: 40-100%

Camera sensitivity settings

Best camera sensitivity settings for BGMI

Camera sensitivities are helpful when gamers use their thumbs to swipe around and view the surroundings. They need these sensitivity settings to enhance their reflexes and reaction timing in-game.

Here are the best camera sensitivity settings in BGMI:

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.

2x Scope: 80-120%

3x Scope: 15-25%.

4x Scope: 10-20%.

6x Scope: 5-10%.

8x Scope: 3-10%

Note: Players are advised to make small changes to these sensitivity settings. It is recommended, as the quality of touch response and gyroscope differs from device to device.

