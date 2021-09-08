Free Fire vs BGMI: System requirements, frame rates (FPS), and controls compared

Free Fire and BGMI are the two most-played battle royale games. Both offer significant survival BR experiences with lots of interesting in-game dynamics.

There are lots of amazing maps and modes available in both titles. Players can equip real-life inspired weapons and other exciting elements like healing kits, grenades, and much more.

Free Fire vs BGMI

Free Fire graphics and controls

Free Fire graphics settings for better gameplay

Free Fire targets players who don't have high-end devices and want a decent battle royale experience. The game doesn't require high-end specifications and can run smoothly on a smartphone with 2GB RAM and a good processor.

In the graphics section, gamers can set various options like smooth and standard. Here are the different graphics settings available in Free Fire:

Graphics: Smooth, Standard, and Ultra

Smooth, Standard, and Ultra High Resolution: Normal, High

Normal, High Shadow: On, Off

On, Off Filter: Classic, Bright, Vivid, and Ocean

Classic, Bright, Vivid, and Ocean High FPS: Normal, High

Free Fire also allows users to change their controls. They can tweak the positions of various buttons like fire, crouch, and much more as per their comfort level.

Here are the minimum requirements to run Free Fire:

Android OS version 4.0.3 or higher/iOS version 8.0 or higher

At least 1 GB RAM

Minimum 1.1 GB free space

BGMI graphics and controls

BGMI graphics settings (Image via Krafton)

Players can set different graphics settings for combat and lobby in the game. BGMI offers very high-quality graphics settings, which require an excellent device to run with these graphics settings.

Here are the different graphic settings available in BGMI:

Graphics: Smooth, Balanced, HD, HDR, and Ultra HD

Smooth, Balanced, HD, HDR, and Ultra HD Frame Rates : Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme, and 90 fps

: Low, Medium, High, Ultra, Extreme, and 90 fps Style: Classic, Colorful, Realistic, Soft, and Movie

Classic, Colorful, Realistic, Soft, and Movie Anti-aliasing: On, Off

On, Off Auto-adjust graphics: On, Off

In BGMI, users get a flurry of different in-game control settings. They can customize most of their in-game controls and play the game with thumb controls, a three-finger claw setup, and a four-finger claw setup.

Players who play BGMI get the option to use their smartphone's gyroscope sensor for various purposes. It is used to aim and control the recoil of different weapons by tilting the device.

Here are the minimum requirements for Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Android 4.3 or above

At least 1.5 GB RAM.

Verdict

It can be concluded that Free Fire is a more device-friendly game. BGMI offers more graphics and FPS options like 90 fps and 4K graphics quality, requiring a high-end device.

However, in the controls, Free Fire lacks the gyroscope option and other sensitivity settings like ADS and camera sensitivity settings. So it all comes down to players' opinions and their device's specifications.

Note: All graphics settings are taken from the in-game settings menu. This article reflects the writer's personal views.

