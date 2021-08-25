Best Free Fire sensitivity and graphics settings for 4 GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire is one of the most highly-rated games in the battle royale genre. Players can equip various characters with pets and upgradable weapons to enhance their gaming experience.

The title also offers various customizations. Players can change their graphics settings to get smoother gameplay and sensitivity settings to become a pro in the game.

Free Fire sensitivity settings for 4GB RAM Android devices

The best method to make a player's gameplay better is through sensitivity settings. These settings play a vital role in getting more kills. Players can change their in-game sensitivity settings by following this discussed guide:

Open the Free Fire game and click on the Settings menu. In the Settings menu, click on the sensitivity option. In the sensitivity menu, the player can reset and apply the new sensitivity settings.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for 4 GB RAM Android devices:

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 60

Players are recommended not to depend upon these sensitivity settings to see visual changes in their game style. They can keep these sensitivity settings as a base to create their set of sensitivities. This will help them connect more headshots and control the recoil of different weapons.

Free Fire graphics settings for 4 GB RAM Android devices

Free Fire also lets its users change their graphics settings to get better frame rates and graphics quality. With a reasonable frame rate, their gameplay is also enhanced.

To change the graphics settings, users can follow the discussed guide:

Open Free Fire and click on settings. Search for the Display menu and click on it. Upon clicking on Display, the player can make the necessary changes.

Here are the best graphic settings that players can use on their smartphones with 4 GB RAM:

Graphics: Smooth

High FPS: Normal

Minimum device requirement of Free Fire:

Download Size - 700 MB to 1.5 GB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

Note: This article shows the author's personal views. All players should experiment with the game settings to find their comfort zone.

