Top 5 ways to level up faster in Free Fire in August 2021

Free Fire offers various unique features like interesting modes, characters, pets, and much more. Players can get the ultimate survival battle royale experience with HD graphics.

The leveling system is one of the most interesting aspects, and players are rewarded with amazing in-game items. Players are very eager to level up their characters to get these items and use them in the game.

This article discusses the top five ways to level up faster in Free Fire as of August 2021.

How to level up quickly in Free Fire this month

1) Using EXP cards

Experience cards in Free Fire for double EXP

The best method to level up faster in Free Fire is by using EXP cards. These cards are available in the shop section of the game. They help players to gain double experience points to level up their profile at a quicker pace. The cards are also available for free by completing various events and missions.

2) Completing daily missions

Daily missions in Free Fire also offer experience points

The second method to level up quickly in Free Fire is by completing daily missions. These missions are refreshed daily in the game. The player can get lots of experience points by simply completing missions like logging in or eliminating a particular number of enemy players.

3) Play more matches

Play more ranked matches to level up faster

Another significant method to level up faster is by playing more matches. Free Fire offers its players a greater amount of experience points by playing ranked matches. Also, the player needs to survive till the last zone to get a high number of EXP points and level much faster.

4) Purchasing diamonds

Purchasing diamonds also offer EXP points to players

The fourth tip to get more EXP points and level up faster in Free Fire is by purchasing diamonds. Upon each purchase, the player is rewarded with some experience points. Players can get various interesting rewards in their inventory by leveling up their character.

5) Play in smaller modes

Play in Clash Squad mode to level up faster

The Clash Squad mode is one of the best methods to quickly level up your character. The match duration of Clash Squad is less than the battle royale modes like BR, and players get the same amount of experience points. It becomes easier to level up the player's character.

