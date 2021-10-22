PUBG New State (Mobile): Release date for India, device requirements, and major features

PUBG New State is the brand new battle royale title announced by Krafton. PUBG officials have released the official trailer of the game on Youtube. It covers the game's features and release date, which is set for Novermber 11, 2021.

The title will feature PC-grade graphics quality, dynamics, a new map, vehicles, and much more. Players were able to pre-register for the game globally in February.

While the release date was leaked yesterday by PlayerIGN, official confirmation from Krafton has finally come in.

PUBG New State: Release date for India

Krafton officials have officially announced the release date for PUBG New State. The game will go live on November 11, 2021. Indian players will also be able to download and install the game on the same date.

Players will also receive an exclusive vehicle skin for free upon pre-registering for the game. With the help of pre-registration, players will get a notification when the game is available to download on their app store.

Players can head to these links to pre-register for the game:

PUBG New State's Google Play Store pre-registration link.

PUBG New State's Apple App Store Pre-registration link.

PUBG New State: Device requirements

PUBG New State system requirements (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State is a graphics-heavy game and requires devices with a decent set of specifications. The game uses 'Global Illumination' technology, which will offer the best graphics on a mobile device.

Here are the minimum system requirements to run the game without any issues:

CPU: 64-bit (ABI arm64 or higher)

RAM: 2GB or higher

OS: Android 6.0 or higher

Open GL 3.1 or higher / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

Major features of PUBG New State

PUBG New State major features (Image via Krafton)

PUBG New State will feature lots of modes, vehicles, and many either interesting dynamics. The modes include two classic battle royale maps called the 'TRO', and of course, 'Erangel.' There is a new 4v4 TDM mode called 'Station' which will offer an intense FPS action on smartphones.

Players will be able to play the game in TPP and FPP in solo and squad modes. The title will also feature a green flare gun, a recruitment system, and lots of weapon customizations for players.

