5 tips to maintain a high F/D ratio in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become one of the most well-known battle royale genres. The game offers various graphics settings and customizations that create the ultimate survival experience for players.

Many are looking to improve their stats with the start of each new season in their quest to rank up. However, it is tough for newer players to maintain stats like F/D ratio and average damage.

This article lists out five tips to maintain a high F/D ratio for beginners in BGMI.

Things to remember while aiming for a high F/D ratio in BGMI

1) Play with a good team

Choose good teammates to maintain high stats (Image via BGMI)

The first tip on the list for beginners in BGMI to maintain a high F/D ratio is to have a proper squad. In a good squad, it is easier to maintain stats as well as do rank push.

Players who play together have a better sense of each other's strengths and weaknesses. It helps them to coordinate in a much better way in gunfights and to win most of them.

2) Improve recoil control

For beginner players, another important tip is to improve recoil control. There are lots of assault rifles, SMGs, and LMGs available for players with high recoil. Players need to master the recoil control of these weapons to get more finishes in the match. To do this, players can change their sensitivity settings in BGMI.

3) Improve close-rage combat

Players get most of their finishes in close-range combat in BGMI. The player must improve his close range to the extent that they can easily pullout of a 1v1 or 1v2 battle with enemy players.

It will help him achieve many finishes, and eventually, his F/D ratio will rise more quickly.

4) Avoid hot drops

Players who have just started to play the game and are looking to maintain a high F/D ratio are advised to avoid hot drops. The risk of not getting proper weapons and armor is much higher in a hot-drop, and it can lead to early elimination of the player in the match. It will significantly reduce the player's confidence, and his F/D ratio will not improve.

5) Play rush gameplay in the final zone

Play more aggressively in final zones (Image via Krafton)

The last tip is to play rush gameplay in the final zone. In the final zone, players are more confident, and it is the best way to improve a beginner player's skills. It will help players to learn from their mistakes and will develop a better game sense. Players can use utilities like grenades and Molotov cocktails to rack up extra finishes.

