5 best landing spots in BGMI's Vikendi map for rank push

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the rising games in the battle royale industry. Developers have recently released the Vikendi map for the title. The map is based on an ice theme and has lots of interesting places to land and explore about.

Vikendi is also one of the most suitable maps for rank pushing to higher leagues in the game. Given the size of the map and myriad choices, five of the best landing spots on BGMI's new Vikendi map for rank push are listed below.

5 of the best landing spots in BGMI's Vikendi map for players that wish to push rank

1) Villa

Villa in BGMI's Vikendi map (Image via Krafton)

Villa is considered the best hot drop on the Vikendi map. Players who prefer fully aggressive gameplay love to land here to get more kills. In order to push rank, a high kill count will help players fetch more tier ranking points.

The villa has one main mansion and two medium-sized compounds to get high-quality loot. However, most players land in the main mansion to get direct gunfights with their opponents.

2) Dobro Mesto:

Dobro Mesto in Vikendi (Image via Krafton)

Dobro Mesto is a good location for players who prefer a passive game style. The location is spread in a vast area on the map and has lots of compounds. This will allow players to get a good start to the match.

It can easily fulfill the loot of an entire squad. The location also has tall buildings that will allow players to keep track of enemy movement. Players can get lots of vehicles on the roadside and garages for quicker rotations into the safe zones.

3) Podvosto:

Podvosto in Vikendi (Image via Krafton)

Podvosto is located in the center of the map and can be used for rank push. By landing in the center of the map, players have to worry less about rotations. Landing here will allow players significant control over probable zones right from the start.

A great location to land in Podvsoto itself is the cave. The cave also has plenty of good loot. However, players need to be careful of enemy players camping inside the cave.

4) Cement Factory:

Cement Factory in Vikendi (Image via Krafton)

Cement Factory is the third location on this list of the best landing spots in BGMI's Vikendi. It is one of the biggest cities on the map and has some great dynamics. Players can climb various buildings to have a better view of the location.

Only 2-3 squads land here per match, and hence the risk of getting eliminated early is also less. All of these factors make Cement Factory a great spot, especially for players who need to work on early-game strategies.

5) Dino Park:

Dino Park in BGMI's Vikendi map (Image via Krafon)

Dino Park is a very interesting spot on the Vikendi map in BGMI. The area has a maze-like structure and a Dinosaur statue to attract players. Players can quickly get their favorite weapons and utilities to take on their enemies.

Dino Park is a great landing spot with lots of covers to take tactical gunfights. A prime location that will help players deal effectively with opponents.

The locations mentioned above are five of the best landing spots on the Vikendi map. Since the spots have varied qualities, players can pick locations that suit their playstyle. With good landing location and strategic decisions, players can easily reach higher tiers like Ace or Conqueror in BGMI.

