The recently-released BGMI has become the top choice of many battle royale lovers. The title offers an intense, action-packed gaming experience mixed with high-definition graphics and immersive elements.

Officials have already released patch notes for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6.5 update on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube. It will feature lots of older modes like Infection mode and Payload 2.0 mode.

BGMI 1.6.5 update expected APK file size

Players can head to their respective play stores to download and install the update. The update size is expected to be around 400 MB to 700 MB for Android users and 500 MB to 800MB for iOS players.

Android players can also use the APK file to install the latest update on their smartphones. The expected APK file size for BGMI 1.6.5 is around 500 MB. They can use WiFi to download the update and remaining resources in the game quickly.

Krafton has already released lots of older modes like Metro Royale and Vikendi in BGMI. Gamers can enjoy these modes with their teammates by downloading them from the maps section of the game. The developers also released another fantastic mode, Runic Power, on 15 October.

BGMI 1.6.5 update features

1) Virus Infection mode

The first mode coming in the 1.6.5 update is the Virus Infection mode. Players have to defend themselves against attacks from zombies, who can infect gamers and turn them into zombies.

2) Payload 2.0

Payload 2.0 is one of the most fun modes to play in the game. Users can ride helicopters and armored vehicles and equip new weapons like rocket launchers and more.

There are many new elements like the Bomb Suit and the Man-Portable Radar added to the mode to make it much more exciting.

3) Survive Till Dawn

The Survive Till Dawn mode tests the survival skills of gamers. This mode will arrive on 22 October.

Players need to defeat zombies to get better items like weapons, armor, and healing items. They will encounter more zombies during the night and have to keep these undead creatures at bay until dawn arrives.

