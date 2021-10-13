BGMI 1.6.5 October update release date, patch notes, and more revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has announced its upcoming 1.6.5 update. The update is expected to arrive this week of the month. It will feature many old modes like Runic Power, Zombie mode, Payload 2.0, and Infection mode. Some of these modes are going to be available in the classic section like Runic Power. Other modes like Infection mode and Payload 2.0 will be available in the arcade section.

In this article, we discussed the release date and patch notes for the BGMI 1.6.5 October update.

BGMI 1.6.5 October update: Release date and size

Krafton hasn't announced the release date for the 1.6.5 update. Players can expect to receive the update on their smartphones by October 15, 2021. The update size is likely to be around 400-700MB.

Many of the older maps and modes like Metro Royale and Vikendi are already available for players to play in the game. Players can download these modes from the maps section and enjoy with their teammates and friends for an ultimate battle royale experience.

Upcoming modes in BGMI 1.6.5 update

1) Runic Power

Runic Power mode in BGMI 1.6.5 update (Image via Krafton)

Runic Power is one of the most awaited modes in Battleground Mobile India. Players can collect runic crystals to execute various special abilities in the mode.

The three abilities available for players to choose from on the spawn island are Flame, Wind, and Ice. The Wind Rune offers two powers called Wind Shelter and Wind Boost. Flame rune comes with Magma Wheel and Scorching Ammo power. In the Ice Rune, players get Ice Wall and Freezing Ammo power.

2) Infection

Infection mode in BGMI 1.6.5 update (Image via Krafton)

Another exciting mode coming with the 1.6.5 update is the Virus Infection mode. There are three rounds in the mode in which zombies and players fight against each other. Zombies have an extraordinary power with which they can infect players to turn into zombies. Players have to defend themselves against zombie attacks with their weapons.

3) Payload 2.0

Payload 2.0 mode in BGMI 1.6.5 update (Image via Krafton)

Payload 2.0 mode offers various futuristic weapons and vehicles. Players can also ride an armored helicopter to defeat enemy players in the air. There are many other features available in the Payload 2.0 mode like Bomb Suit, Man-portable radar, and UAV control terminal.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar