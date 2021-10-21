BGMI Friend Caring Event: How to get free Scar-L skin and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. Players love the game due to its Ultra HD quality graphics, immersive sound effects, real-life inspired weapons, and various other game mechanics.

Krafton is constantly trying to release new updates and events to keep players engaged. The developers have recently released a brand new event with lots of permanent items up for grabs. Players can get their hands on a free weapon skin, outfit, and backpack skin from the event.

This article reveals how to get a free Scar-L skin and more rewards from the Friend Caring event in BGMI.

BGMI Friend Caring event rewards

As the name of the event suggests, players have to play matches with their old friends to receive more Recall Tokens. These Recall Tokens can be redeemed to unlock lots of interesting rewards from the event.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get a free permanent Scar-L skin from the BGMI Friend Caring event:

1) Open the Battlegrounds Mobile India game and start playing classic matches with your old in-game friends.

2) Players will receive two Recall Tokens per match upon completion of a single match with their old friends.

Recall Tokens in the BGMI Friend Caring Event (Image via Krafton)

3) To visit the Friend Caring event, players will need to tap the icon beside the synergy icon on their friend list.

4) A new screen will open showcasing various rewards that are redeemable with Recall Tokens.

5) Players can unlock the Malachite Scar-L skin with 160 Recall Tokens.

Here is the complete list of all the rewards that can be redeemed from the BGMI Friend Caring event:

Malachite Scar-L skin: 160 Recall Tokens

Meadows Backpack: 100 Recall Tokens

Luau Wreath: 60 Recall Tokens

Luau Set: 120 Recall Tokens

Paint: 15 Recall Tokens (Maximum 4 redemption)

Parachute Trail (Pink): 6 Recall Tokens (Maximum 20 per player)

Premium Crate Coupon Scrap: 5 Recall Tokens (Maximum 15 per player)

Classic Crate Coupon Scrap: 4 Recall Tokens (Maximum 15 per player)

Supply Crate Coupon Scrap: 1 Recall Tokens (Maximum 20 per player)

Edited by Siddharth Satish