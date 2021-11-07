How to get free Room Cards in BGMI easily

BGMI offers a variety of in-game elements that enrich a player's experience with the game. A Room Card is one such element that players can take advantage of to create their own battle royale experience.

Players can use Room Cards to make a customized match to play with their friends and teammates. These cards can be obtained from various sources for free.

Here's a quick breakdown of how to get Room Cards for free in BGMI and how to use them in-game.

Methods to get free Room Cards in BGMI

1) From the Clan Shop:

Room card from the Clan Shop in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The first and easiest method to get a free room card in BGMI is from the Clan Shop. Players can purchase a Room Card for 300 clan points. The only caveat is that the clan level must be higher than 2 to unlock the room card in the shop. Another limitation is that players are only able to get one room card every 10 days.

2) From the Royale Pass:

Room card from Royale Pass (Image via Krafton)

The second method to get a free room card in BGMI is from the Royale Pass. A player will need to reach rank 28 to unlock a 1-day room card. The room card enables the player to create unlimited rooms for 24 hours in BGMI. Players can level up their RP rank by completing Royale Pass missions.

How to use a room card in BGMI

Guide to using room card in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here is a step by step guide on how to use a room card in BGMI:

Open Battleground Mobile India to use a room card. Now, head to the inventory to get access to the room card. Upon clicking on the room card, players will see a new dialog box. Players will get the option to choose any of the maps and select a password and name for the room. After that, players can click on the OK button to create the room and invite their friends and other players via sharing the room ID and Password.

Edited by Danyal Arabi