5 rare BGMI gun skins like M416 Glacier in 2022

The M416 glacier is one of the most desired gun skins in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The gun skin's On-Hit effect is its most eye-catching feature. Players can get the skin from classic crates. However, the weapon skin has become a legendary item, thereby decreasing the player’s chances of getting it.

Developers have also released plenty of other skins that are as rare as the M416 Glacier. This article discusses five such rare gun skins for BGMI players in 2022.

Rare BGMI gun skins like M416 Glacier

5) Blood and Bones M16A4

Blood and Bones (Image via Krafton)

The Blood and Bones M16A4 weapon skin has a special On-Hit effect, similar to that of the M416 Glacier. The skin has seven upgrade levels with a customized finish feed and a good-looking final form. Most recently, the skin was available during the title’s lucky spin event.

4) Terror Fang Kar98K

The Terror Fang Kar98K is considered to be one of the best Kar98K weapon skins in BGMI. The skin was released during Krafton's collaboration with the Godzilla movie. Its final form, with flame red color, looks menacing yet elegant. Additionally, the loot cart of the weapon skin has a small Godzilla standing on it.

3) AKM Hellfire

AKM Hellfire (Image via Krafton)

The AKM Hellfire skin is the only AKM skin with no upgrade level. The skin comes with a pre-upgraded finish feed and a loot crate, and has made its appearance various times in special event crates. Players are eagerly waiting for the skin to be available again.

2) Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L

Enchanted Pumpkin Scar-L (Image via Krafton)

Scar-L's Enchanted Pumpkin is a rare weapon skin owned by few BGMI players. The skin has only arrived once, making it among the rarest skins in the game. With an orange and violet cosmetic, the weapon undoubtedly reminds one of Halloween.

Players can expect the skin to come back in the upcoming updates of the game.

1) M416 Fool

M416 Fool (Image via Krafton)

The M416 Fool is the only mythic weapon in the game. Players can upgrade the gun skin to seven levels with amazing perks. The gun skin has an eye-catching finish feed and loot crate, which is an animated joker. The skin was available in the joker spin in previous updates.

Edited by Saman