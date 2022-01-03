3 best BGMI loadouts for TDM and 1v1 matches

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a popular battle royale game with HD graphics. Gamers get an exquisite survival experience with real-life inspired weapons and breath-taking graphics. The title offers many interesting modes for players to explore.

The TDM or Team Death Match mode is a 4v4 mode where players can choose any weapon and play with other players. Players can also set their loadouts with their preferred weapons. Here are the three best loadouts for players to use in TDM and 1v1 matches in BGMI.

3 Best BGMI loadouts that players can opt for to win in TDM and 1v1 matches

1) M416, PI8C, Frag Grenade and Flash Bang:

M416 loadout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The first loadout that most players use in BGMI for TDM is M416. The M416 is one of the most widely used assault rifles in the game. The weapon has impressive recoil control and a high rate of fire. For TDM and 1v1 matches, players can use the M416 in their loadout for good close-combat practice. The weapon uses 5.56mm ammunition.

In the muzzle section, players can use a compensator to reduce recoil. In the grip section, players are recommended to use a laser sight as it helps to reduce the bullet spread for hipfire to a great extent. Other attachments that can be used with the M416 weapon include an extended Quickdraw magazine and a stock.

2) M24, PI8C, Frag Grenade and Flash Bang:

M24 loadout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

M24 is another weapon used by a lot of players in TDM and 1v1 matches. The M24 is a bolt-action sniper rifle in BGMI. The weapon is capable of defeating opponents in a single shot in TDM mode. Players can use a suppressor to increase their stealth and red dot to give quick-scope shots to enemy players.

M24 can also be equipped with an extended magazine which increases its ammo capacity from five bullets to seven bullets per round. Players can also equip a cheek pad to reduce the recoil and bullet spread in BGMI.

3) UMP45, PI8C, Frag Grenade and Flash Bang:

UMP45 loadout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

UMP45 is also a significant weapon that players can use in their TDM loadouts. The weapon has been buffed in past updates of the game. Players love to use UMP45 as their primary weapon for close-range with its improved fire rate and hit damage. In TDM mode, players can use the following attachments to get the most out of their loadout:

Muzzle: Suppressor

Grip: Laser Sight

Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

