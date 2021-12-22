5 best gun combos for close-range fights in BGMI and PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and PUBG Mobile are the mobile versions of PUBG PC. BGMI, like its global counterpart, adds prestige to the PUBG Brand. Both versions have similar mechanisms, features and maps laid for gameplay.

Since guns play an important role in Battle Royale mode, it becomes imperative for players to have knowledge about guns and how different guns can come in handy in different situations. Here's a guide to choosing the best gun combinations for close-range fights.

Different BGMI and PUBG Mobile gun combinations that are great for close-range combats?

1) M416 and UMP45

The new META prevalent in BGMI and PUBG Mobile Esports has witnessed the emergence of the M416 and UMP45 as one of the most preferred gun combinations. Since UMP changed its ammo from 9mm to .45 ACP ammo, the gun has become a close-range beast.

Coupled with M416, the UMP 45 becomes a gun to carry. Since both guns are stable, the gun combination is worth trying during close-range fights.

2) M416 and Beryl M762

The gun combination of M416 and Beryl M762 is one of the most versatile in BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Both guns complement each other well, making the combo deadly in close-range fights.

While M416 uses 5.56mm ammo, Beryl M762 uses 7.62mm ammo. Moreover, M416 provides stability, complimenting Beryl's high-damage dealing capacity.

3) AKM and M249

AKM and M249 gun combination is another deadly combination in BGMI and PUBG Mobile for close-range combats. Both guns are known for their high damage dealing power, leading to the destruction of the enemies in close-range fights. Since M249 was made a non-airdrop weapon, the gun has become a preferable weapon to carry.

4) UMP 45 and Micro Uzi

The UMP 45 and Micro Uzi combo is a submachine gun (SMG) combination that creates havoc in close-range fights. While UMP 45 uses .45ACP ammo, Micro Uzi uses 9mm ammo, both of which can be easily found on the maps of BGMI and PUBG Mobile.

SMGs are known for their high fire rate that destroys enemies in seconds, and both UMP 45 and Micro Uzi and excellent components of that.

5) Groza and MK14

Both Groza and MK14 are air-drop exclusive weapons and are rare to get hold of. However, BGMI and PUBG Mobile players recognize the destruction these two weapons (armed with 7.62mm ammo) can cause in close-range fights.

While Groza has a base damage of 47, MK14's auto mode has a base damage of 61, making the guns beastly in fights.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India according to government guidelines. Players are advised to avoid playing the game. This article is subjective and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha