Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the top names in the battle royale market. The title offers an intense survival experience, with 100 players landing on an island to be the ultimate survivor.

One of the ways to shine in such a competitive arena is by fine tuning sensitivity settings. They are an important part of the game to help players improve their play style. Proper sensitivity settings will help players get better at close, mid and long-range combat. They can also increase their tier ranking and F/D ratio by improving their skillset with the help of sensitivity settings.

This article discusses the best BGMI sensitivity settings for no recoil on Android devices.

BGMI sensitivity settings for no recoil on Android devices

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

BGMI camera sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

The camera sensitivity settings help to increase or decrease the movement speed of the camera angle in the game and can help players improve the camera viewing speed of the screen. Here are the best camera sensitivity settings to use on Android devices:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

BGMI ADS sensitivity settings(Image via Krafton)

ADS (Aim down sights) sensitivity settings are the sensitivities that come into play when players use their weapon's scope or iron sights. These sensitivity settings help them improve their aim transfer and recoil control by swiping their thumb or finger on the screen. Players can use the following ADS sensitivity settings for Android devices:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

BGMI gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

Players using the gyroscope sensitivity settings need to tilt their devices to transfer their aim and control recoil. It can take some time to get familiar with the gyroscope. However, they will soon see a marked improvement in their gameplay using these gyroscope settings.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

BGMI ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings (Image via Krafton)

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings are helpful for players using the gyroscope sensitivity settings. These settings only get activated when the player uses the gyroscope to aim down sights in BGMI.

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

