3 best gun combinations in BGMI for aggressive gameplay

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has very dynamic in-game elements. Players can choose from a wide range of weapons to take on their enemies on the battlegrounds.

A lot of players prefer to have an aggressive playstyle. It helps them improve their skills as well as their F/D ratios. They can use different weapon combinations to match their gameplay. However, it can be difficult to choose the most suitable weapon combinations for aggressive gameplay.

In this article, we discuss the three best gun combinations in BGMI for aggressive players.

Best gun combinations in BGMI for aggressive gameplay

1) AKM + M416:

AKM+M416 weapon combo for BGMI (Image via Krafton)

One of the most frequently used weapon combinations for aggressive gameplay is AKM+M416. Both weapons are top-class assault rifles with great damage per hit and rate of fire. Players can use AKM as their primary assault rifle for close combat. AKM has an average damage per hit of 49 hit points and a maximum ammunition capacity of 40 bullets per round.

For mid-range and long-range, players can use an M416 assault rifle for spray transfers. The M416 comes with an average hit damage of 41 hit points and an impressive fire rate.

2) M416+DP-28:

M416+DP-28 weapon combo for BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The second combination that players can use for aggressive gameplay is M416 and DP-28. Both weapons come with automatic modes to rush enemy players. Players can prefer the M416 assault rifle to take down enemy players in close-quarter gunfights and DP-28 for backup fire.

The M416 can be used at close range with its significant hit damage, quick reloads, and rate of fire. DP-28 comes with a base damage of 52 hit points. Players can take advantage of the weapon's tripod for a much more stable spray in mid and long-range battles.

3) Groza+M249:

Groza+M249 weapon combo for BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last weapon combination for the ultimate aggressive gameplay is the Groza and M249. Players can only equip the Groza from airdrops or from the lootcrate of an opponent who had already equipped it. It is one of the deadliest close-range weapons in BGMI, and capable of taking down an enemy player in 2-3 headshots in a 1v1 gunfight.

M249 comes with an ammunition capacity of 150 bullets, for dishing lots of pre-fire to enemy players taking TPP in front of them. M249 uses 5.56mm ammunition and is available in open loot for players.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee