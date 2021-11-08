5 best BGMI drop locations for Erangel map

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has lots of maps for players to play and enjoy with their teammates and in-game friends. The Erangel map is the default and oldest map in the game. Players love to explore different sites and areas on the map for an exhilarating battle royal experience. However, it can be difficult for some players to choose an appropriate landing spot on the map.

This article discusses the five best BGMI drop locations for the Erangel map.

Best places to drop in BGMI's Erangel map

1) Pochinki

Pochinki in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The first location to drop on the Erangel map in BGMI is Pochinki. The area is a vast city with lots of medium-sized compounds. Players can get good quality loot as well as vehicles to rotate into the zone. Pochinki is also one of the best hot drops for players to fetch more kills and increase the F/D ratio and other stats.

2) Sosnovka Military Base

Sosnovka Military Base is another excellent option to land on the Erangel map. It is situated on the lower-sided island of the map. The area has many buildings and towers to get all types of weapons, utilities, and healing items. Players can get to the main island on the map via two bridges. To avoid bridge camps, players can also use boats to cross the water and get to the ground.

3) Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The third location where players love to land on BGMI's Erangel map is Novorepnoye. It is also situated on the same island as that of Military Base. The area has lots of containers and houses to get loot and defeat enemy players to boost tier ranking.

4) Georgopol City

Georgopol City in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Georgopol City is one of the biggest towns on the Erangel map in BGMI. The city is most suitable for players who prefer passive gameplay or pushing their ranks to higher leagues. Players can get their hands on significant loot and can get lots of ammunition and scope to take down their rivals on the battlegrounds. There are lots of vehicles spawned on the roadside for players to use for rotations.

5) Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last location on the list is Yasnaya Polyana. It is also a big city and has lots of apartments and small compounds. Players can expect up to 3-4 squads to land here based on the plane's path. The area also has lots of tall buildings to spot enemy player movements.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

