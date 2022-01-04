×
4 BGMI tips for one-tap headshots in 2022

BGMI settings for one-tap headshots in 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rohit Singh Jaswal
ANALYST
Modified Jan 04, 2022 11:51 AM IST
Headshots are the deadliest shot in BGMI and are capable of instantly knocking down an enemy. Professional players have mastered the technique of one-tap headshots using which the enemy is defeated in a single shot.

A successful one-tap headshot in BGMI is a result of the combination of several factors, and this article discusses some tips for consistently landing them.

How to easily land one-tap headshots in BGMI

1) Control layout

Changing control will help to fetch more one-tap headshots (Image via Krafton)
Players can try out new controls like a three-finger or four-finger claw setup. Mastering these will help them use more buttons simultaneously. Players can also improve their one-tap headshot capability with new controls.

2) Weapons

Select weapons with high damage (Image via Krafton)
The second tip to get more one-tap headshots in BGMI is the selection of weapons. Players are recommended to use sniper rifles to connect more one-tap headshots onto opponents. Sniper rifles come with high single-shot damage and can take down enemy players with a single bullet. Other than sniper rifles, DMRs also have great single-shot damage.

3) Sensitivity Settings

Good sensitivity settings will make one-tap headshots easier (Image via Krafton)
Sensitivity Settings also play a major role in one-tap headshots in BGMI. With a good set of sensitivity settings, players can quickly aim at the enemy's head and get the perfect shot. Here are the best sensitivity settings for one-tap headshots in BGMI:

Camera Sensitivity Settings

  • 3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 120-190%.
  • 1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130-200%.
  • Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%.
  • 2x Scope: 80-120%
  • 3x Scope: 15-25%.
  • 4x Scope: 10-20%.
  • 6x Scope: 5-10%.
  • 8x Scope: 3-10%

ADS Sensitivity Settings

  • TPP No scope: 95-100%.
  • FPP No scope: 100-120%.
  • Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%.
  • 2x Scope: 37-45%.
  • 3x Scope: 30-35%.
  • 4x Scope: 25-30%.
  • 6x Scope: 20-23%.
  • 8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope settings

  • 3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300-400%.
  • 1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300-400%.
  • Red Dot, Holographic: 300-400%.
  • 2x Scope: 300-400%.
  • 3x Scope: 240-300%.
  • 4x Scope: 210-280%.
  • 6x Scope: 80-120%.
  • 8x Scope: 40-100%

4) Training Grounds

Training grounds in BGMI (Image via Krafton)
The fourth tip for players to get more one-tap headshots in BGMI is to practice in the training grounds. Players can shoot moving targets in the training arena to perfect their one-tap headshots. On training grounds, players can equip any of the weapons like sniper rifles and assault rifles.

Note: The list reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
