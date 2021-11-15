Best BGMI control code for 4 finger setup

BGMI is one of the fastest-growing names in the battle royale genre. The title has broken lots of records in terms of downloads across the globe. Players can change the default control layout from two-thumb to three-finger, four-finger, or even five-finger claw layout and their sensitivity to suit their playstyle.

The four-finger claw is one of the most widely used control setups in BGMI. Players also get the option to share their control layout with the help of a code in the game. Here's a look at the control code for a great four-finger setup in BGMI.

Best 4 finger setup control code for BGMI players

This setup aims to help players sharpen their crouch+shot, jump+shot, and prone+shot skills. There is another shooting button on the thumb area for faster and more accurate single-tap shots onto enemy players.

Four-finger claw setup for BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here is the control code for the discussed four-finger claw setup:

7008-3649-8794-1921-184

Guide to applying control code in BGMI:

Open BGMI on your device.

Click on the settings menu and head to the controls option.

Now, click on customize to get into the controls section.

In the controls section, click on the layout option.

It will open a new screen with three layout options.

Control code settings in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The player will need to tap on the search method and paste the discussed code in the box.

After that, the player can use the new control layout by clicking on the Use button.

Best sensitivity settings for four-finger claw players

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS Sensitivity Settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

