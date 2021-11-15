Best BGMI control code for 4 finger setup

BGMI is one of the fastest-growing names in the battle royale genre. The title has broken lots of records in terms of downloads across the globe. Players can change the default control layout from two-thumb to three-finger, four-finger, or even five-finger claw layout and their sensitivity to suit their playstyle.
The four-finger claw is one of the most widely used control setups in BGMI. Players also get the option to share their control layout with the help of a code in the game. Here's a look at the control code for a great four-finger setup in BGMI.
Best 4 finger setup control code for BGMI players
This setup aims to help players sharpen their crouch+shot, jump+shot, and prone+shot skills. There is another shooting button on the thumb area for faster and more accurate single-tap shots onto enemy players.
Here is the control code for the discussed four-finger claw setup:
7008-3649-8794-1921-184
Guide to applying control code in BGMI:
- Open BGMI on your device.
- Click on the settings menu and head to the controls option.
- Now, click on customize to get into the controls section.
- In the controls section, click on the layout option.
- It will open a new screen with three layout options.
- The player will need to tap on the search method and paste the discussed code in the box.
- After that, the player can use the new control layout by clicking on the Use button.
Best sensitivity settings for four-finger claw players
Camera Sensitivity Settings:
- No Scope: 130-140%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%
- 2x Scope: 33-45%
- 3x Scope: 24-32%
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%
- 6x Scope: 15-19%
- 8x Scope: 10-15%
ADS Sensitivity Settings:
- No Scope: 130-140%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%
- 2x Scope: 33-45%
- 3x Scope: 25-32%
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%
- 6x Scope: 15-19%
- 8x Scope: 12-15%
Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:
- TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%
- 2x Scope: 300-400%
- 3x Scope: 170-250%
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%
- 6x Scope: 80-130%
- 8x Scope: 70-110%
ADS Gyroscope sensitivity settings
- TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%
- Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%
- 2x Scope: 250-350%
- 3x Scope: 180-240%
- 4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%
- 6x Scope: 80-120%
- 8x Scope: 50-100%
Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.