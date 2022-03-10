How to generate unique names for BGMI ID and clans (March 2022)

BGMI is one of the most customizable battle royale titles available on leading app stores. Players have the authority to customize various in-game items to get a more user-friendly gaming experience. Developers have also added the option to use fancy texts and symbols to a player's in-game name.

For this, players are always looking for potential ways to create eye-catching names for their in-game characters or clans.

It helps them to stand out from their teammates and other players. This article discusses how to generate unique names for BGMI IDs and clans.

Tips to generate unique names for BGMI ID and clans

Players can use the help of various online websites to get cool in-game or clan names for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Here are some of the tested websites to generate unique BGMI IDs and clan names:

1) NickFinder:

The website has a very easy-to-understand interface. Gamers can head to any cool text generators or fancy text symbol options to get cool names for Battlegrounds Mobile India. The website offers a flurry of astonishing symbols that apply to BGMI names.

2) etcgamer:

The second website where players can generate unique names for Battlegrounds Mobile India IDs and clans is etcgamer. The website offers a simple interface where players can quickly type their names to get lots of options with fancy symbols and texts.

Players can change their names with the help of a rename card. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to changing the name in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Purchase a rename card from the shop. Head to the inventory section to access the rename card. Tap on the rename card to get a new dialog box with the option to change the name. Paste your desired name in the box. Click on the confirm option to shift to a brand new in-game name.

Players also have the option to change their clan name with the help of a clan rename card. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to change the clan name in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Click on the clan menu to buy a clan rename card. The clan rename card is available for 300 clan points. Upon successful purchase, head to inventory to access the clan rename card. Click on the clan rename card to change the clan name. Players can paste their favorite clan name in the dialog box and click on the confirm button.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha