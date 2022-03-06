How to get AG in BGMI faster in 2022

BGMI is one of the most dynamic titles in the battle royale genre. The title offers significant elements that keep players engaged with the game. Players can play with their friends, have voice chat, and enjoy the eye-catching graphics.

The developers have included various interesting in-game currencies to purchase unique items. AG is a newly introduced in-game currency. Players can use the currency to buy colorful outfits. This article discusses some of the easiest methods to get AG currency faster in BGMI.

Tips to get AG in BGMI faster in 2022

1) Events

AG currency from events (Image via Krafton)

The first trick to quickly get your hands on AG currency is from in-game events. Krafton introduces lots of fantastic events with various rewards. In these events, players have a high chance of getting up to 50-200 AG for free.

One such event is already available in the game, where players can get AG by simply logging into the game for a given number of days. Various such events are introduced regularly with AG currency rewards.

2) Season token

AG currency from season token (Image via Krafton)

Season tokens are the second tip to get AG currency faster in BGMI. Season tokens are rewarded to players upon upgrading their tier ranks. Players can get up to 2000 season tokens each season.

After that, players can head to the shop section to redeem AG from these season tokens. Players can redeem up to 500-1000 AGs with the help of season tokens. Players can redeem 5 AGs from a single season token.

3) RP

AG currency from Royale Pass (Image via Krafton)

The third way to quickly accumulate more AG currency is from the Royale Pass. RP is a paid reward system where players can get lots of colorful outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and even AG. Players can choose between UC and AG in the Elite RP system on different RP ranks.

Players can get up to 250-1160 AG at various RP rank levels. It is also an easy method to get up to 5000 AG instead of UC quickly. Along with this, players can also get AG in the free RP rewards. In the free RP, players can get 30-50 AG to a higher rank in the Royale Pass.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar