Best apps for earning BGMI UC for free in 2022

BGMI is one of the top-rated titles in the battle royale genre on app stores like Google Play Store. The game offers best-in-class graphics quality with various FPS options and other customizable in-game settings. Players can enhance their in-game experience by purchasing colorful outfits, weapon skins, and other items.

Most of these items are available with Battlegrounds Mobile India currency called UC or Unknown Cash. UC can be purchased with the help of real cash from the shop. However, not all players can spend their money in the game. For this, they are always looking for methods that can provide them with money to purchase UC.

This article discusses the best apps to earn UC in BGMI for free in 2022.

Best apps to earn BGMI UC for free in 2022

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The first app on the list to earn UC for free in BGMI is Google Opinion Rewards. The app has a simple-learning user interface with basic settings. It rewards its users with real cash for the completion of surveys. Users get these surveys on a random basis. The app can read up to 40 INR per survey.

BGMI players can use the Google Opinion Rewards application to earn free money. Players can redeem the cash to purchase UC in the Battlegrounds Mobile India title upon having enough cash in their account. Gamers are advised to redeem UC through legit methods like the in-game UC store.

2) Loco

Loco is one of the leading platforms in live-streaming and esports. The application offers various options to its users, like watching streams of popular gaming creators or even streaming their gameplay.

The app rewards its currency, called Gold, on regular log-ins to the application. Players can use the Gold to redeem UC for free from the application. Another option is to stream on the platform and earn money from various sponsorships and other methods.

Players can also find their favorite players from team GodLike streaming on the Loco platform.

3) Rooter

Rooter is the third app on the list to earn free UC. Rooter is also an Indian gaming streaming platform where players can watch their favorite streamers and content creators.

The application offers an in-app coin system that can be used to get the currency of various games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire, and more. Gamers can also refer the app to their friends to get an extra 200 coins. Players can also find Team Soul players streaming exclusively on the platform.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar