Best Sensitivity codes for BGMI in 2022 for copying

Krafton's renowned title BGMI is a regional version of the famous battle royale title PUBG Mobile. The game offers best-in-class graphics quality and other real-life-inspired in-game elements.

With the new updates, developers have also included an expectational option for players in the game. The feature is called sensitivity code, with which users can share their exact sensitivity settings with their friends.

It can all be done with the help of a 16-character code. This article discusses the best sensitivity codes for players in BGMI to use for better gameplay.

BGMI Sensitivity codes in 2022 for copying

Players are always looking for potential sensitivity codes to copy to get the best settings. It is the easiest method to use other players' controls and sensitivity settings in the game.

Here are two sensitivity codes for players to copy and use in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

7052-8888-0533-4852-899

7052-8888-0533-4852-901

However, some beginner players in Battlegrounds Mobile India might not have the proper knowledge of how to apply sensitivity codes in the game. Here is a step-by-step guide to using a sensitivity code in BGMI:

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India and head to the Settings menu. In the settings, go to the sensitivity settings. Tap on the 'Layout Management' option to use the sensitivity code. In the layout management option, click on the 'Search Method' button. Upon clicking on the search method, players will get the option to paste the sensitivity code. Players can simply copy and paste the code into the box and tap on the preview. It will display the name of the player whose sensitivity settings are being used in the sensitivity code. Players will also see an increase or decrease in the different sensitivity settings values. Click on OK to shift to the new sensitivity settings.

Sensitivity codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India in 2022 (Image via Krafton)

NOTE: Players are advised to visit the training grounds when using the new sensitivity settings. It will help them to get a better understanding of aim transfer and recoil control on different scopes and TPP and FPP perspectives.

One can also visit TDM mode to see how the new sensitivity works in combat situations with other enemy players.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul