Who is the richest player in terms of Free Fire bundles and diamonds?

There are a variety of cosmetics available in Free Fire, including outfit bundles and skins. Developers have consistently added brand-new options to the list with every update, collaboration, and event. These items generally require the user to spend diamonds, which isn’t something everyone can afford.

With such a diverse selection accessible, many players are curious about which individual in the game possesses the most significant number of diamonds and bundles available on their account. Here are more details on it.

Which Free Fire player has the most diamonds and bundles?

Sultan Proslo is otherwise known as Dyland PROS (Image via Sultan Proslo)

Even though no official statistics are available on the subject, Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland PROS, is often considered the player who possesses the most significant number of bundles and diamonds.

He frequently spends a considerable amount of in-game currency on events, Elite Pass, and other such items in his videos.

Disclaimer: It is impossible to determine who has the most diamonds in the game. However, among the YouTubers (and other known figures), Sultan Proslo has the highest amount.

Number of diamonds in his latest video (Image via YouTube)

In his latest video itself, readers will be able to find over 84000 diamonds. Here are a few of the significant bundles that he possesses:

Dino bundle Red Criminal bundle Zombified Samurai bundle Arctic Blue bundle Sakura Swordsman bundle Pink Guardian bundle Carbon Time Skipper bundle

His entire collection can be seen in the video attached below:

Note: Since the video is a bit old, it wouldn’t feature the latest bundles released in Free Fire.

About Dyland PROS

This is the in-game ID of Sultan Proslo in the game (Image viva Garena)

Dyland Maximum Zidane, aka Sultan Proslo, runs the YouTube channel – Dyland PROS. He plays in the game’s Indonesia server, and his in-game UID number is 16207002, with his IGN being COACHDYLAND1. He is the leader of the ‘BOSUPROS’ guild, whose ID number is 1011534593.

He is ranked Heroic in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum III in the Clash Squad mode.

His YouTube channel

Dyland PROS has been creating Free Fire-based videos for over three years. Prior to that, he has posted content on various other titles, including PUBG, Mobile Legends, and so on.

His channel has witnessed gradual growth over the years, and last year (April 2021), he possessed 13.8 million subscribers, gaining 1.5 million since then.

At the moment, there are over 1670 videos on Dyland PROS’ channel, out of which the most-watched one has gained over 35 million views.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. Also, the stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version, which is still available in the country.

