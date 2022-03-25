B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire MAX ID, stats, real name, Discord link, rank, and monthly income in March 2022

A large audience consumes gameplay-related content for Garena Free Fire, and B2K (Born2Kill) is among the top content creators. The Born2Kill YouTube channel is essentially run by brothers Moez and Walid Mansouri.

There are 8.72 million subscribers to their name, alongside approximately 571.85 million views. Moreover, they possess 570 thousand followers on the Instagram handle.

B2K's Free Fire MAX ID and more details

B2K’s Free Fire MAX ID is 320653047, and as mentioned above, the real names of the two brothers are Moez and Walid.

The account is currently ranked Diamond I in BR-Ranked and Bronze I in CS-Ranked.

Lifetime stats

B2K's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Born2Kill has played 9376 squad games and has 1680 victories for a win rate of 17.91%. He has 54474 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.08.

At the same time, the player has 510 wins in 3139 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 16.24%. With 14815 frags, a K/D ratio of 5.64 has been maintained.

The YouTuber has made 1410 appearances in the solo mode, winning 173 of them, upholding a win rate of 12.26%. With a K/D ratio of 3.76, he has 4650 kills.

Ranked stats

B2K's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire MAX’s ranked season, B2K has played 42 squad matches and has 11 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 26.19%. In the process, the content creator has secured 158 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.10.

The popular figure has featured in two duo games as well but has no kills or wins.

Note: B2K's stats in Free Fire MAX are subject to change.

Monthly income and Discord link

Monthly income details on Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, their monthly earnings from the primary channel are in the range of $1.1K and $18.2K.

Gamers can click here to join the Discord server.

YouTube channel

As previously stated, the channel is run by two brothers who have been working extremely hard for the past several years to entertain the audience with their outstanding skills and gameplay. There are presently 418 videos, and the highest-watched one has gained 14 million views.

Even though there have been no new videos uploaded in the last two months, they have accumulated 40 thousand subscribers and 4.541 million views in the last 30 days.

