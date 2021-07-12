B2K's Free Fire ID, stats, Discord link, YouTube earnings, and more

Moez Mansouri, aka Born2Kill, is an acclaimed Free Fire content creator with more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube. He runs the channel with his brother Walid and made his name in the Free Fire community worldwide.

He is known for his fantastic gameplay highlights and videos. B2K has accumulated 200K subscribers and 13.25 million views in the last 30 days.

B2K's Free Fire ID and stats

B2K's Free Fire ID is 320653047, and the stats as of July 12th, 2021, are as follows:

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

B2K has contested 9077 squad matches and won 1593 times, posting a win percentage of 17.54%. In total, he has secured 52326 kills and a K/D ratio of 6.99.

The content creator achieved 499 first-place finishes in 3071 duo matches and maintained a win percentage of 16.24%. With 14357 frags, his K/D ratio is 5.58.

The streamer has played 1409 solo games and defeated his opponents 173 times for a win percentage of 12.27%. In all, he has amassed 4650 eliminations and maintains a kill-to-death ratio of 3.76.

Ranked stats

B2K hasn't featured in the current ranked season yet

The internet star is yet to participate in a match in Free Fire ranked Season 22.

CS Career

B2K boasts a win rate of 82.11% in Clash Squad matches

B2K has featured in 1833 matches and has recorded 1505 victories, giving him an 82.11% win rate. He has 22438 kills, maintaining a KDA of 4.34 with an average damage per match of 5550.

YouTube channel

Brothers Moez and Walid run the Born2Kill YouTube channel. The oldest Free Fire video on their channel was posted in May 2019, and it has since gained millions of subscribers, with the current tally reading 7.68 million.

They also boast 485.74 million views combined on their primary channel, i.e., Born2Kill. They have several other channels, like B2K, B2K Shorts, and B2K Highlights.

Earnings

B2K's approximated earnings as per Social Blade

His monthly earnings through his primary channel are around $3.3K to $53K. The estimations for yearly income are $39.8K to $636K (Source: Social Blade).

Discord server

Born2Kill's Discord server has more than 14600 members

Here's the link to B2K's Discord server.

