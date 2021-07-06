How to top up Free Fire Diamonds with extra rewards from Games Kharido and Codashop this month

Diamonds are Free Fire's currency and are required to make many in-game transactions such as purchasing characters, pets, Elite Passes and even changing the IGN. Unlike gold, these have to be procured by spending real money.

Virtual currency can be purchased from numerous different ways. Several websites offer additional deals to users. Games Kharido and Codashop are among the best, as they regularly have one or the other offers available.

A guide on how to acquire Free Fire diamonds from Codashop and Games Kharido

Games Kharido

When it comes to purchasing diamonds in Free Fire, Games Kharido is the website that tops in user's preference as well. The website provides a first-time bonus of additional 100% diamonds, which is too good to be true.

Besides this, the website offers a 10% bonus in-game currency on regular purchases, providing excellent value for money.

The steps to purchase diamonds from Free Fire from Games Kharido are as follows:

Step 1: After the users are on the Games Kharido website through this link, they have to tap on the Free Fire option.

Tap the "Free Fire" option

Step 2: They will be presented with two options to log in to their Free Fire ID, i.e., either Facebook or their Free Fire ID.

Login using any one of the methods

Step 3: Once signed in, players will find numerous diamond packs available. They need to select the desired number of diamonds and complete the purchase via either PayTM, UPI, or NetBanking.

Make a successful payment after selecting the number of diamonds to purchase

Once the transaction has been completed successfully, the diamonds will be added to the given ID.

Codashop

Codashop has also emerged as a popular website for users to get Garena Free Fire’s premium in-game currency, diamonds. The website requires no form of registration to purchase it. Often, several offers run on the website, giving the players a better deal.

At the moment, Indian users can procure Lethal Finstooth Mini Uzi Crate and a cashback of up to INR 500 via PayTM Wallet for purchasing 310 diamonds and above.

Here are the steps to purchase diamonds using this website:

Step 1: To begin with, users have to visit the Codashop website. Tapping on this link will guide them there.

Click on the "Free Fire" button

Step 2: Next, they should click on the “Free Fire” option.

Enter the UID, select the required recharge and payment method

Step 3: Enter the Player ID into the text field and select the number of diamonds to purchase. Finally, choose the method for the payment.

Once the purchase goes through, the currency will be credited to their Free Fire account. They can provide their email ID if they wish to get the receipt.

