How to get free diamonds in Free Fire for Season 38 Elite Pass in July 2021

Free Fire offers an extensive range of cosmetics, including skins, bundles, and other items. The Elite Pass serves as one of the best ways to obtain these items.

The Season 38 pass was released today, i.e., July 1st. However, it must be purchased by users via diamonds, which is an in-game currency. In contrast, diamonds should be purchased using real money, and buying them isn't feasible for many players. As a result, players look for different ways to get free diamonds.

Getting diamonds for free in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Diamonds can be obtained for free by using Google Opinion Rewards. After completing brief and simple surveys, players will receive Play Credits/Balance. Eventually, after collecting the required amount, these may be used to purchase diamonds directly in Free Fire.

The application has over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.3/5 on the Google Play Store. Visit the page here.

2) GPT Applications and Websites

There are several GPT (Get-paid-to) sites and applications on the internet, and some of the popular ones are Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay.

In these apps and websites, players are required to complete many different tasks such as surveys and quizzes. At a later stage, they will be able to redeem various items, including gift cards and other rewards.

Cashout options on such websites and applications differ from country to country.

3) Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways are regularly held

Players can also take part in giveaways and custom rooms where they can have an opportunity to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

YouTube channels and Instagram pages typically host giveaways after crossing a given milestone. Custom rooms are also periodically held by various YouTubers, and sometimes diamonds are among the prizes that users can obtain.

It is strongly advised that players should not make use of illegal applications such as Free Fire unlimited diamond generators because they are not safe. Those found guilty will have their Free Fire accounts permanently suspended because doing so is against the Anti-Hack system of the game.

