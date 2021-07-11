Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID number, stats, subscribers rank, earnings, and more

Sujan Mistri, also known by his IGN Gyan Sujan in the Indian Free Fire community, is a prominent YouTuber who regularly streams the battle royale title by Garena. The content creator has crossed the 10 million subscribers milestone and presently has 10.7 million on his channel - “Gyan Gaming.”

He also has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, while there are around 230 thousand members on his discord server.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has played 18334 squad games and has triumphed in 6580, resulting in a win percentage of 35.88%. He has secured 64498 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.49.

Sujan Mistri has also competed in 2145 duo matches throughout his time in Free Fire and has emerged victorious on 497 occasions, ensuring a win rate of 23.17%. In these matches, he has 5836 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Gyan Gaming has featured in 1389 solo games and registered 159 Booyahs, approximating a win ratio of 11.44%. He notched 2338 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.90

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has 48 squad matches against his name and has remained unbeaten in 14 of them, leading to a win percentage of 29.16%. With 259 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.62.

Gyan Sujan has played a single duo match and two solo games but is yet to secure a win in either of them. However, he has three kills in solo matches.

Note: The stats of Gyan Sujan in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as he continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

His earnings and other details, including subscriber rank (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Gyan Sujan’s monthly earnings are projected to be between $27.3K - $436.6K. Estimated yearly earnings lie in the range of $327.5K - $5.2 million.

YouTube channel

Gyan Sujan initially created videos related to Clash of Clans. He later made the switch to Free Fire and witnessed a massive rise. Now, he has 1966 videos with 1.427 billion views.

In terms of subscribers, Gyan Sujan is ranked at 830th worldwide and 130th in India. This link will redirect users to the YouTube channel of Gyan Gaming.

